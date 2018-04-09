King Enjoys Superb Supercup Start With Double Podium

Ginetta Junior graduate Harry King enjoyed a great start to his debut Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup season as he took a pair of podium finishes during the season opener at Brands Hatch.

The seventeen year old joined his team Elite Motorsport in making the step up the Ginetta ladder and they were straight on the pace after finishing second fastest in Friday practice.

Therefore he would end qualifying frustrated with only sixth on the grid, but a strong start to race one saw him quickly move his way into the top three before holding it for a debut podium.

A wet circuit led to a new challenge for King in race two, with a slow start dropping him to sixth. A great fightback though saw him secure third position once again.

A great launch off the line in race three had seemed to give him the race lead, however he was deemed to have jumped the start and was therefore handed a ten second time penalty.

It would prove to be a heart-breaking penalty as King went on to lead the field all the way to the chequered flag, but he was classified in seventh place in the end.

“Qualifying was tough but I think we fought back well from it in the first race,” said King, who lies third in the standings. “We were quick and consistent and to get a podium finish was a great result.

“In race two, my inexperience at the start meant I struggled off the line and I then used the next few laps learning about the car in those conditions as we hadn’t done any testing in the wet.

“The team got the set-up bang on, but by the time I was comfortable with the car it was a little too late to catch the front pair.

“The final race was unfortunate as the car rolled ever so slightly prior to the lights going out which meant I was given a time penalty.

“I didn’t know that though, so I just focused on driving well without making any mistakes and tried to break away from the car behind, which I did

“Of course the end result is disappointing, but we made a clear mark of our intentions for this season. The team has coped with the step up to the Supercup incredibly well.

“They have exceeded my expectations. The car is right there and it’s now a case of me providing the results that we really do deserve.”