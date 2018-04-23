Ladell Leads Ginetta Supercup field into Donington Park

Following a fascinating opening weekend of the season at Brands Hatch, Charlie Ladell leads the way in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup heading to Donington Park this weekend.

Ladell became the Supercup championship leader for the first time courtesy of a pair of victories in Kent, however his advantage is only a slender three points over Carl Boardley.

Following a pair of dominant lights-to-flag victories for Ladell in his Rob Boston Racing G55, Boardley would take the win in the reverse grid final encounter.

Those two are likely to be right in the mix at the front of the field once again this weekend, but they are sure to face stiff competition from a number of drivers.

Ginetta Junior graduate Harry King enjoyed a superb debut at Brands Hatch as he notched a pair of third place finishes and a maiden win is certainly on his radar.

A late entrant to the grid for 2018, Tom Roche fought to a podium finish and is one to watch at Donington having won at the circuit on his series debut twelve months ago.

Roche would be higher up the standings heading into the weekend were it not for contact with Tom Hibbert, who himself is without a doubt a potential race-winner this weekend.

While the race results didn’t go his way, Angus Fender showed his potential as he qualified on the front row for his Supercup debut and a similar performance will be his aim.

Reigning AM class champion Jac Constable enjoyed a strong first outing in the Pro category and joins debutants Carl Shield and Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke as potential podium contenders.

The most experienced driver on the grid, Reece Somerfield, can never be discredited from the podium discussion, while Adam Shepherd is determined to bounce back after a tough debut.

In the Am class, Michael Crees is the driver to watch after a superb debut at Brands Hatch in which he took three victories on the road, though penalties would cost him two successes.

Benefitting to take two wins and the early points lead was Jack Minshaw, and his battle with Crees for Am honours is sure to be a thrilling proposition this weekend.

One driver who will be looking to show them who’s boss is two-time class champion Colin White, who had a slow start at Brands but is capable of dominating proceedings on his day.

A competitive class entry saw three other drivers come away from the opener with podiums, David Brooks, Lee Frost and Alex Taylor, while Lucky Khera was also right in the mix.

The weekend gets underway with qualifying at 11.25 on Saturday, with race one following at 16.30 that afternoon. Two races follow on Sunday at 10.40 and 16.30, the latter live on ITV4.

Full championship standings heading into the meeting can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2018/181403ptsg50.pdf