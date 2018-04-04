Latifi Back at DAMS for 2018, Albon Confirmed for Bahrain

Nicholas Latifi has finally been confirmed to race for DAMS in the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship, his third consecutive campaign with the French outfit.

The Canadian has one eye on the title this season after taking a breakthrough victory at Silverstone last year, and will combine his role as the reserve driver for the Sahara Force India F1 Team with the full-time ride in Formula 2.

“The aim after my 2017 campaign has to be winning the Drivers’ Championship, while also helping DAMS in the teams’ standings, which we were very close to clinching last season,” said Latifi.

“Over my two years with the squad I’ve built up a really strong working relationship with them, and that will definitely help with the new car for 2018. Everybody is in the same boat, but DAMS have been working very hard, and I’m sure that we’ll be in the best shape possible for the first race.”

Joining Latifi, only for Bahrain at this time, is Alexander Albon, who raced for ART Grand Prix in 2017. The Thai-British driver ran with DAMS during all of the pre-season tests, and heads into the season opener with confidence, particularly after ending 2017 with a podium finish in Abu Dhabi.

“The new car is sure to reset the playing field, and it will be about who can get on top of that when we get going in Bahrain,” said Albon. “DAMS are very good at understanding and getting the best out of the package, so I’m confident in the team’s work.

“During the pre-season tests, I got on really well with everyone, and I like the way they operate. Racing with Nicholas will also be good, as he has plenty of experience, and we’re sure to push each other very hard this weekend.”

Latifi admits he is excited to be working alongside Albon this weekend and believes he will be a great asset to DAMS in the desert.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Alex this weekend, over the winter we got on and worked well together, and I know that he’ll be a good asset in the opening round from a personal perspective and for the whole DAMS crew,” said Latifi.