Leclerc Admits He’s a Fan of City Tracks, Ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc admits he is a fan of city tracks as it provides the drivers a challenge ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc competed around the streets of Baku last year in FIA Formula 2, where he won the feature race and came second in the sprint race.

Whilst victory maybe a long way off for the Sauber driver, Leclerc is looking forward to racing around the Azerbaijan capital in an F1 car and also noted that he is a particular fan of street circuits.

“I look forward to going back to Baku” said Leclerc.

“I had a strong race there last year, when I was competing in Formula 2, and feel quite comfortable on the Baku City Circuit.

“I particularly like city tracks. They are challenging for drivers, as you cannot afford to make any errors. The atmosphere there is great, and the view of the old town and castle is spectacular.”

The six kilometre circuit is known to be a challenge to set up for the teams, as the track has multiple long straights as well as difficult, tightening corners the drivers will have to negotiate.

Leclerc admits learning about tyre management over the weekend and finding a set up will be a challenge for the team.

“It will be interesting to learn about the tyre management during the practice sessions” Leclerc continued.

“This will prepare us for the challenges of this circuit, and allow us to work on finding the right set-up and perform well in the race. I’m excited to be back in the car.”