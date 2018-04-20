Lundgaard Edges Ye and Fewtrell in Monza Collective Tests

Christian Lundgaard began the Autodromo Nazionale Monza weekend of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series by pacing the opening Collective Test session on Friday, while Yifei Ye did likewise in the afternoon session.

Lundgaard, the 2017 SMP F4 and F4 Spanish Champion and one of the four Renault Sport Academy stars on the Eurocup grid in 2018, set the pace in the morning session for MP Motorsport with a best lap of 1:48.217s, a time that was unbeaten throughout the rest of the day at the Italian circuit.

Ye was Lundgaard’s closest challenge in the morning session, with the Chinese racer ending 0.032 seconds back for Josef Kaufmann Racing, while championship leader Max Fewtrell was a further 0.038 seconds back in third for R-ace GP.

Lorenzo Colombo, who has a four-place penalty hanging over him for race one this weekend after causing a collision with Raul Guzman last weekend, was fourth fastest for JD Motorsport ahead of R-ace GP’s Logan Sargeant, who took the opening win of the season last weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, and Arden Motorsport duo Aleksandr Vartanyan and Oscar Piastri.

Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar was under half a second down on Lundgaard’s pace in eighth, while R-ace GP duo Victor Martins and Charles Milesi ended the morning session completing the top ten.

The afternoon session saw slower times from all twenty-eight drivers on show, but it was Ye who led the way with a time of 1:48.984s, 0.172 seconds clear of Colombo, with Fewtrell again third ahead of Lundgaard and Max Defourny.

Sargeant was sixth fastest ahead of Piastri and Vartanyan, the top eight covered by less than half a second, while MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni was ninth as Martins rounded out the top ten.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Collective Tests Results (Combined)