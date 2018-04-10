Maurizio Arrivabene – Vettel Drove Like A True Champion

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene says Sebastian Vettel drove like a “true champion” in his performance to capture victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel managed to hold on to the win after having to switch to a one-stop strategy, meaning he captured victory with the soft Pirelli tyres that lasted thirty nine lap.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas was close behind in second and tried to pass the Ferrari driver, but couldn’t execute a move for the lead on the final lap.

The German’s victory on his 200th Grand Prix was a mark of a great job done by the team, the car and by Vettel himself according to Maurizio Arrivabene.

“Today’s result, with a win for Sebastian, is confirmation of the great job done by the team, of an effective car and of a driver who drove like a true champion right to the very end.” said Arrivabene.

Team-mate Kimi Raikkonen performed well over the weekend and was on course for a podium finish. Unfortunately, an accident in the pit lane, involving mechanic Francesco Cigarini, caused Raikkonen to retire.

Arrivabene wishes on behalf of Ferrari a speedy recover to Cigarini and spoke about a paying a mark of respect to him by sending up one of mechanics to collect the constructors’ trophy.

“It was a shame for Kimi, who would have completed a fine result for the team.” Arrivabene continued.

“We chose to take one of our mechanics up onto the podium as a mark of respect to our colleague Francesco who was injured during the pit stop.

“The whole team hopes he recovers quickly.

“We are already preparing for the next race in China and as usual we will give it our all.”