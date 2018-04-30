Niclas Gronholm – “It’s a new car, but we’re getting there”

Niclas Gronholm enjoyed another good showing in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship as he qualified for the Semi-Finals for the second event in a row.

GRX Taneco headed to the 2018 World RX of Portugal with the aim of getting both of their Hyundai i20 Supercars through to the semi-final stage and, like two weeks ago, both Grönholm and Timur Timerzyanov achieved their target.

At the end of Saturday’s action with both Q1 and Q2 completed, the former Finnish Rallycross Championship winner held seventh place overnight.

“The first day went well, we didn’t make any mistakes and the car was running well. We need to do some more work on the settings as it’s a new car, but we’re getting there,” Grönholm confirmed.

Sunday saw a complete change in conditions at the Montalegre circuit where there was rain and snow during the final Qualifying sessions and also going into the Semi-Finals.

Having finished in ninth place overall after Qualifying was complete, Gronholm made it through to Semi-Final. After becoming embroiled in a battle with Team Peugeot Total driver Kevin Hansen, the Finnish driver lost out by coming home in fifth place.

“I got off to a good start, but Kevin Hansen closed the door on me, I had to take the main line. I was fourth at that point and then put in my joker lap. We were up with the pace, but the strategy didn’t work out in our favour,” Grönholm said.

Gronholm lies in seventh place overall as the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship moves onto the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet for the 2018 World RX of Belgium which takes place on May 12-13.