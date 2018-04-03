Perez – It’s Important To Have a Clean Weekend at Bahrain GP

Sergio Perez says it’s important for the team to have a clean weekend in order to keep up with the midfield competition ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team missed out on scoring points at the opening round of the 2018 Formula 1 Season in Australia, when Perez finished eleventh seconds behind Carlos Sainz Jr. for a points finish.

It was the first time since Monaco 2017 when the team last time finished both cars outside of the points.

Perez spoke ahead of the next race at Bahrain, saying the Bahrain International Circuit can provide great racing and fun to drive around in.

“Racing in Bahrain is good fun. It’s unusual because you’re in the desert and we also race under the lights.” said Perez.

“It’s actually one of my favourite tracks of the year and I’ve always gone well there. It’s where I had my first podium with Force India [in 2014] so I have those memories every time we go back there.

“The Bahrain track often creates good racing. I still remember the battle I had with my old teammate, Jenson Button, in 2013.

“The layout really allows you to race wheel-to-wheel at times. If you lose a position in turn one, you can fight back through turns two, three and four.”

Reflecting back from Australia, Perez said the chance of scoring points were loss by how tricky it is to pass but at Bahrain, overtaking should be easier due to being a traditional race track compare to the streets of Melbourne.

“It was difficult to overtake in Melbourne, but Bahrain should be a bit easier because it’s a more traditional track. We’ve got to be targeting points this weekend.” Perez continued.

“Melbourne showed just how close all the teams are in the middle of the grid, so it’s especially important to have a clean weekend and maximise every session.”

Force India will plan on bringing a new front wing to the Grand Prix this weekend, in a bid to improve front downforce and start the updates on the VJM11 over the opening rounds of the season.

“The development race will be very intense this year, but I know we have good things coming.

“We need to do what we have done in the last few years by making improvements to the car at each race. We’ve already made a step forward since pre-season testing so we need to keep working in the same direction.”