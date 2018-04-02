Pla and Petit join Nato in Racing Engineering’s ELMS Line-up

Racing Engineering’s first season in the European Le Mans Series will see them field an all-French line-up, with Olivier Pla and Paul Petit joining the already confirmed Norman Nato.

Nato had already made the decision to end his single-seater commitments after three years in GP2 Series/FIA Formula 2 and will make his sportscar debut in 2018 with Racing Engineering, who he competed with in 2017 and who have also made the decision to switch from F2 to sportscar racing.

“I am delighted to be working again with Racing Engineering as we have had great success winning races in F2 together,” said Nato.

“We are both going to make our debut in Endurance Racing, but I am confident that the team’s knowhow and our previous experience will allow us to aim for good results in our first ELMS season.”

Pla is a sportscar veteran these days after racing in the European Le Mans Series as far back as 2008, and has a lot of experience in LMP2 machinery across the globe, and he has being plying his trade in recent years primarily in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, although he also has competed in ELMS and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m very happy to join Racing-Engineering and I have to thank the team for this opportunity!” said Pla. “It’s a very exciting challenge for me and for the team after many years at the top of the GP2 and Formula 2 with a lot of success.

“I’m really happy to start this new challenge with them. ELMS this year will be very competitive and with team mates like Norman and Paul I’m sure we will run right at the front!”

2018 will be Petit’s third season in the European Le Mans Series, having debuted in the LMP3 class in 2016 before racing for Graff last year in LMP2, with whom he took two podium finishes at Paul Ricard and the Red Bull Ring.

“I’m delighted to be working with Racing Engineering,” said Petit. “After two good seasons in ELMS, for me it’s a good moment to join a top team like Racing Engineering.

“It’s a pleasure to drive with Olivier and Norman. I think we can be really competitive and I hope we will fight for the championship. It’s a very exciting for all the team.”