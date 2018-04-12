Sergey Sirotkin: “It’s a Challenging Track And It’s Really New To Me”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Sergey Sirotkin says this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit will be a challenge due to the difficult conditions.

Sirotkin’s first season in Formula 1 has not gone according to plan, with both himself and team-mate Lance Stroll struggling to adapt with the FW41.

Ahead of the race weekend, Sirotkin says the circuit can be difficult with tricky weather conditions, which can effect the tyres and the car.

“China is quite a difficult track with difficult weather conditions which can affect tyre wear and car behaviour.” said Sirotkin.

“It has some very nice long, high-speed corners as well as quite good overtaking opportunities, and it probably has one of the heaviest braking zones of the season.

“So yeah, it’s a challenging track and it’s really new to me.”

Sirotkin has said in previous Grand Prix weekends that he hasn’t had time to get use to the circuit with the car, which hasn’t helped him deliver results in Australia and Bahrain.

The Russian sad that the weekend will not be easy for the team, but is hopeful that with a couple of laps and some clean running, it’ll help the team grow confidence.