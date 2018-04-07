Simmons Holds on to Take Brands R1 Victory

One year ago, Ayrton Simmons took his first F4 British Championship win around Brands Hatch Indy, now with JHR Developments, the 16-year-old has started the year with another win, putting him in the championship lead.

Simmons made a quick start, holding on to the lead despite a mistake in the opening lap. From there, he held off a three car train in during an intense final few laps, to take first blood in the championship fight.

As the cars hurtled into the first corner, Simmons had maintained his lead, but came under pressure from Double R Racing‘s Kiern Jewiss who had started alongside him on the grid. Jewiss though remained conservative at the start, with Dennis Hauger applying pressure from behind.

Jewiss’ reservedness may have cost him a chance at victory though with Simmons making a few mistakes through Clearways. Jewiss held onto second throughout the bulk of the race, only attacking again in the final lap when he got a run into Druids. He made the lunge, but Simmons was wise to the move, holding on as the TRS Arden duo approached as well.

Over the line, Simmons led home the first four, with less than a second separating the quartet. Jewiss settled for second as Hauger rounded out the podium in his first ever car race, taking rookie honours as a result.

Joining them in the final lap was Seb Priaulx, the Ginetta Junior champion had been in a battle for fourth with Paavo Tonteri during the early stages, but soon disposed of the Finn who himself settled for fifth in his opening race. Rounding out the top six was Johnathan Hoggard after a low-key race for one of the pre-season favourites.

Meanwhile, Patrik Pasma will start on reverse grid pole after claiming seventh. The Arden driver spent his event embroiled in a battle with his teammate Jack Doohan, with Manuel Sulaiman joining them in the closing laps. Sulaiman would eventually beat Doohan with Lucca Allen finishing six seconds back in tenth.