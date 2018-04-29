Sirotkin Says Williams Are “Moving Forward” After Impressive Baku Qualifying

Williams Martini Racing‘s Sergey Sirotkin praised the team for their hard work on fixing his car in time of Qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Russian damaged his FW41 ten minutes before the end of the Free Practice 3 but the team were able to repair it in time for Qualifying, and Sirotkin delivered his best qualifying result of the season with twelfth place on the grid.

He will move up to 11th thanks to Nico Hülkenberg‘s five-place grid penalty, and commenting after the session, Sirotkin says it was a good recovery from the team and believed they had a genuine shot of getting into Q3.

“It’s a good recovery,” said Sirotkin. “We knew there was potential from the session earlier today. I need to thank the team a lot as they were really flat out, doing a perfect job to make sure we got out on track.

“I’m very happy that I can thank them with a result like this. I still feel like there’s a bit more laptime. I’m not sure if it would be enough for Q3, but it would be much closer than where we are.”

Williams were short of reaching into Q3 this weekend, but their eleventh and twelfth place qualifying results from Sirotkin and team-mate Lance Stroll shows the team are improving after what has been a difficult start for the Grove based team.

Following their impressive form in qualifying in Baku, Sirotkin says the team are moving into the right direction and hope they can replicate that in results for the race.

“We’re moving forwards, we’re making progress and doing a great job,” Sirotkin continued. “Now we see that in the results. Thanks to everyone for this and we’ll keep improving.”