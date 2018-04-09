Steiner Praises Haas Mechanics following “Fantastic” Fifth Place Finish in Bahrain

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal at Haas F1 Team, praised the work of his pit crew following five faultless pit stops and a fifth place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The American team put the troubles of the Australian Grand Prix behind them and completed all pit stops without issue, helping driver Kevin Magnussen to fifth place – his best result since the 2014 Russian Grand Prix – and equalling the team’s previous best result. Team-mate Romain Grosjean was running a respectable race and looking like a potential points scorer before parts started to fall off his car, leaving him to finish in thirteenth.

Steiner, who has been with the team since 2014 and has seen every race since Haas’ first Formula 1 entry in 2016, said he’s “very proud” of his crew for the way they dealt with the race, and that their fifth place finish was “fantastic”.

“I’m pretty happy with fifth place,” said Steiner. “There were maybe a few points lost with Romain, who was going strong from sixteenth up to tenth, but then he needed an additional pit stop to clear off some parts of the car which had come loose. We have to investigate that to see if he went off or hit something at the start.

“All in all, it’s been a good weekend. The pit stops were good. We had five in the race and they were all good. I think the guys have recovered and I’m very proud of them, and they can be proud of themselves for what they’ve achieved this weekend. Coming back from two failed pit stops at the last race in Australia to take a fifth-place finish without a problem, it’s fantastic.”