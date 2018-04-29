Tänak ready for challenging final day of YPF Rally Argentina 2018

Ott Tänak heads in to the final day of the 38. YPF Rally Argentina 2018 with a 45-second lead as he continues to impress in the Toyoya Yaris WRC.

Heading in to the weekend, Tänak was third place in the FIA World Rally Championship drivers’ standings, and the Estonian will be looking to maximise his points on the final day with championship contenders Thierry Neuville, Sébastien Ogier and Andreas Mikkelsen all currently in the top five.

“It has been an absolutely fantastic day from Ott again today,” commented Tommi Mäkinen Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team Principal. “It is just great to see the confidence that he has at the moment.

“It seems to be that nothing is slowing him down at all. Now we just need to cross our fingers for tomorrow.

“We know that tomorrow’s stages up in the mountains are very challenging. They are not so fast but there are lots of rocks and you need to try and avoid punctures.”

Tänak seems to have found his happy place this weekend, where everything is working well, “I have a very good feeling with the car, and especially so on today’s roads, which were fast and flowing and suit our car very well.” commented the Toyota driver at the end of the second day.

“I was not pushing as hard as yesterday, when I was really on the limit. Today there was maybe a bit more control, but still the times were clearly quite good. This morning we had some really tricky conditions with really thick fog, but we managed it well and this afternoon was very enjoyable.

“I need to show respect for tomorrow’s stages, because El Condor and Mina Clavero are very tough pieces of road and very different compared to today, but I am feeling confident.”