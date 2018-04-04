Team Spirit – Porsche GT Team’s Push To Regain The IMSA Championship Crown

After a testing season in 2017, Porsche GT Team will be fighting to regain their title as champions in arguably the most competitive category in racing this season, with the marque again fielding two 911 RSRs in the North American-based IMSA series.

Mobil 1 The Grid caught up with the drivers of the #911 and #912 cars – Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor and Gianmaria Bruni – at the recent Sebring 12 Hours, where the #911 took victory in the GTLM class.

Source: Mobil 1 The Grid

