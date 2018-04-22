Timmy Hansen – “I’ve got the tools to fight this year!

Timmy Hansen had a quiet start to the 2018 World RX of Spain which saw him go fastest in Q4 and then show a burst of speed and determination that saw him dominate Semi-Final Two in commanding fashion as he left his rivals behind.

However, retirement on the last lap of Semi-Final Two meant that the young Swedish driver was out of contention for the overall win. Now, he looks forward to to the upcoming World RX of Portugal, which takes place at the Montalegre circuit as the second round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The difference in Portugal is that the circuit has a much more loose gravel section as its a full time Rallycross venue, in comparison to the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya layout, which uses part of the Grand Prix circuit.

“I really love Montalegre now, but it was actually one of the circuits that I struggled with when I first started driving. It’s what we call a real gravel circuit and it was built specifically for rallycross without compromise,” explained Hansen.

The good thing is that the gravel in Portugal is very consistent, so even after many cars have driven through it, it still feels the same. You have to really drive and slide the car there and it’s a lot of fun.

Already prepared for the challenge ahead and buoyed by the good pace that he found in in the 2018 version of the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar, Hansen is aiming for a step on the podium in Portugal. The Team Peugeot Total driver is very motivated to make this aim happen.

“I remember that Seb had a very strong performance last year in Portugal and came close to winning. So, I think we can do the same as we did in Barcelona, which was a perfect weekend: at least when it came to the factors that we could control!” said the Team Peugeot Total driver.

“I know now that I’ve got the tools to fight this year, so I have a very big motivation.”