Verstappen Crashes Out in First Practice as Bottas Sets Fastest Time In Baku

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas kicked off the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time, as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen crashed into the wall early on into the session.

The Finnish driver completed a 1:44.242 ahead of Chinese Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo and Sahara Force India‘s Sergio Perez.

The Silverstone based squad showed promising pace on a track where they last secured their last podium in 2016 with both cars in the top five. Esteban Ocon was in fifth behind Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen was in sixth but his session came to an end early when a spin at Turn 5 saw his RB14 hit the wall.

McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso ended the session in seventh place ahead of Williams Martini Racing of Sergey Sirotkin, a good start to the weekend for the Russian driver in only his fourth race in F1.

Pierre Gasly set the ninth fastest time ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel in tenth. Scuderia Ferrari didn’t show their pace over the session and encountered issues with the power unit on Kimi Raikkonen‘s car.

The session got underway with the McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne first out on track. Marcus Ericsson and Sebastian Vettel followed the Belgian respectably. Others soon followed before all diving back into the pits completing their installation laps around a dusty Baku City Circuit.

In the opening ten minutes, no drivers set times but cars halted their appearance on track due to debris on track by Turn 2.

The Mercedes’ pair were the first to set a time with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time ahead of Valtteri Bottas was a 1:47.563.

Brendon Hartley drew first blood in making a mistake around the track, going deep before Turn 8 and using the full run-off. He was able to reverse back onto the track and carry on his practice session.

Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets and push down the Mercedes cars with a 1:46.399. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo completed a time and was behind the Silver arrows in fourth place. The Australian soon climbed up the order into second place, less than 0.069 seconds slower than his Dutch team-mate.

With 30 minutes of the session gone, the Red Bull’s and Mercedes’ were trading positions with Verstappen leading the way ahead of Hamilton, Ricciardo, Bottas and Lance Stroll.

Verstappen brought out the yellow flags following a spin at the entry of Turn 5, where he crashed into the wall, ending the Dutch drivers’ day early. The virtual safety car made an appearance as the marshals cleared the damaged Red Bull.

Both Ferrari’s spent most the session low down on the timing screens until Kimi Raikkonen placed himself in fifth with less than 40 minutes to go. Sebastian Vettel was down in nineteenth place at the time.

Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly were side-by-side going down the long straight towards Turn 1, duelling battle in practice with the Haas driver getting ahead.

Hamilton made a mistake at Turn 2 and was forced to use the run-off. The reigning world champion reserved back on track to resume his session.

Drivers made plenty of errors out on track with the likes of Romain Grosjean using the run-off at Turn 1 and Turn 15. Nico Hulkenberg followed the French driver at Turn 1 when he locked up at the corner. His lock-up resulted in his car suffering vibrations, ending his practice running early.

Kimi Raikkonen’s session was put on halt when his Ferrari was put on the stands as the mechanics work on his car relating to a power unit issue. His team-mate Vettel appeared out on track and placed the 11th fastest time on old Ultrasoft Pirelli tyres. He improved his time later in the session with the ninth fastest time.

With 15 minutes remaining, Valtteri Bottas led the session ahead of Ricciardo, Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Verstappen.

Force India showcased their impressive pace so far this weekend with Ocon jumping up the order in fourth place, soon followed by his team-mate Sergio Perez in fifth. The Mexican quickly jumped up the order to an impressive third place ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

With the chequered flag out and no improvement on times for the session, Bottas ended the first session fastest ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez.