Vettel Captures Pole In Baku, Mistake Costs Räikkönen Dearly

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel captured pole position ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as team-mate Kimi Räikkönen made a late error which cost potential pole for the Finnish driver.

Räikkönen set the fastest first and second sector on his final lap and was on course to take pole away from Vettel, but a mistake thanks to the tailwind at turn sixteen prevented the Finnish driver from improving his lap and qualified down in sixth place.

Four-time world champion Vettel has now grabbed pole for the past three races, the first time he’s done this since 2013. Vettel will start ahead of both Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The top three will start the race on the supersoft Pirelli tyres.

Both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s followed up with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in fourth and fifth ahead of the race on Sunday.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers were the best of the rest with Esteban Ocon ahead of Sergio Pérez. The Renault Sport Formula One Team followed up with Nico Hülkenberg qualifying ninth, but will take a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change. The sister car of Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds off the top ten, but will move up a spot thanks to his team-mates penalty.

Qualifying got underway with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team getting out on track first, followed by the Ferrari’s.

Romain Grosjean made an early mistake in qualifying and used the run-off at Turn 3. Grosjean couldn’t get back on track and was forced to end his qualifying session early, and could possible need a new gearbox ahead of the race.

The Ferrari’s of Räikkönen and Vettel set the initial pace early on in the session, with the Finnish driver setting a 1:42.985s. Ocon cleverly used the slipstream of cars entering the pits to improve his time to split the Ferrari’s in second.

Both Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s clashed for the second race weekend in the row when Pierre Gasly had to take avoiding action on team-mate Brendon Hartley, who was slow in the middle of the road after hitting the wall earlier in the lap and suffering a puncture.

Williams’ Lance Stroll managed to complete his final lap and get into Qualifying 2 and push McLaren F1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne out into the elimination zone.

At the end of the session, Räikkönen set the fastest time of the session ahead of the second session. Drivers eliminated from the session were Grosjean, Hartley, Marcus Ericsson, Gasly and Vandoorne.

The second qualifying session began with Esteban Ocon first out on track as sixteen drivers fight to earn a place in the shootout. The Ferrari’s and Mercedes’ came out on track with the Supersoft tyres.

Ocon set the initial pace of the session before the front runners of Bottas, Verstappen and Vettel soon beat his time.

Räikkönen made two errors on track on consecutive quick laps, using the run-off at Turn fifteen and at Turn three. Both times he escaped trouble and returned to track, although he is in trouble with five minutes to go, and it ended his chance of making it through to Q3 with the Supersoft tyre.

Both Ferrari’s went out on track with three minutes to go with the Ultrasoft tyres on. Raikkonen needing to complete a lap to get into the shootout session. The Finnish driver set the fastest time of the session again with a 1:42.510s and confirms his place in Q3.

Drivers who failed to make it into the shootout session were: Kevin Magnussen, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll. The reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Leclerc did well in qualfiying in beat both Haas F1 Team cars and get his best qualifying result in his Formula 1 career so far.

Both Mercedes, Ferrari’s, Red Bull’s, Force India’s and Renault’s all made it through to the shootout for pole position.

With the quest for pole position began, it was Verstappen who headed out on track first, followed by the rest of cars in the session. Both Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull were all in with a shout to take the front row for the race on Sunday.

Verstappen set the benchmark time which was quickly beaten by both Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas. Ferrari’s Vettel soon went quickest of all with a 1:41.498s. Raikkonen made a mistake at Turn sixteen, which saw him down in sixth fastest time of qualifying 3.

With a few minutes remain of the session remaining, the Mercedes and Red Bull aim to get their cars ahead of Vettel and clinch pole position. Hamilton set the fastest first sector but couldn’t get a lap time to beat the German’s time, only managing second best.

Raikkonen set the best first and second sector but a wild rear end at turn sixteen again cost him time and lost the chance to claim pole position, gifting the pole to his team-mate for the third consecutive race, ahead of both Mercedes drivers, both Red Bull drivers, Raikkonen, Ocon, Pérez, Hülkenberg and Sainz.