Watchmaker Bell & Ross Show Faith in Renault with Three R.S.18-Inspired Chronographs

Renault Sport Formula One Team sponsor Bell & Ross have launched three new chronographs inspired by the new R.S.18 car.

The watchmaker has been with Renault since they rejoined Formula 1 in 2016, and their three new timepieces celebrate their “mutual quest for excellence“.

Those wishing to own one of the Renault-inspired watches can choose from the BR-X1 Tourbillon Chronograph R.S.18, the BR-X1 Chronograph R.S.18 and the BR03-94 R.S.18. All three are activated with rocker pushers, emulating the paddles on a Formula 1 car, whilst the Renault yellow accents subtly hint at the watches’ inspiration.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director at Renault, is “delighted” to continue the partnership with the Paris-based watchmaker.

“We are delighted to have extended our partnership with Bell & Ross, the official watch partner of the team since 2016. Renault Sport Formula One Team and Bell & Ross share the same philosophy of technical excellence and have the same objectives: reliability, precision, performance and elegance.

“The team is very proud to wear Bell & Ross watches since the very first days of our return. We look forward to a great collection and sharing exciting moments together.”

Carlos Rosilla, President and co-founder of Bell & Ross, echoed Abiteboul’s sentiments, saying the company is excited to start the new season together.

“Renault Sport Formula One Team and Bell & Ross have the common goal of pushing the limits of mechanics, which is well represented in this new R.S.18 timepieces collection.

“We share the conviction that precision makes the difference to small details. It is a very exciting and rewarding collaboration and we are delighted to start this new season together!”