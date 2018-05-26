Alexander Albon Penalised for de Vries Crash In F2 Monaco Feature Race

DAMS driver Alexander Albon has been penalised for his collision with Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing driver Nyck de Vries for tomorrow’s sprint race in FIA Formula 2 around the Circuit de Monaco.

Albon was found guilty by the stewards for causing a collision whilst leading the feature race under the safety car, when he turned into the pit entrance last second just as the Prema of de Vries was about to enter the pit lane.

The pair collided, causing damage to both cars. Albon spun as a result of the accident at the pit entrance. He would resume racing but a lap down until he retired from the race.

The Prema of de Vries was able to resume racing and pit, but shortly after the safety car restart retired as well due to suspension damage.

As a result of causing the collision in today’s feature race, won by Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov, Albon has been handed a five-place grid penalty for his actions. He will therefore start the race down in last position.

Tomorrow’s sprint race will commence at 17:20 PM (Monaco Time)/16:20 PM (UK Time) with Charouz Racing System‘s Antonio Fuoco starting on pole for the race.