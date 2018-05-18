Alexander Albon Reflects A ‘Really Good Weekend’ In Barcelona

DAMS‘ Alexander Albon reflects on a positive weekend in FIA Formula 2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after clinching a podium finish in the sprint race.

The Thai-Anglo driver started the weekend strong with pole position for the feature race, which quickly followed by a contract to race full-time with the French squad for 2018.

But Albon lost out on repeating Azerbaijan on turning the pole to a win. The DAMS driver suffered a bad start, losing the lead quickly at the start. He finished fifth overall in the race, but placed himself in fourth place for the sprint race on Sunday.

Albon was able to turn fourth around a damp Barcelona circuit into a second, despite a bad start. He rounded off his weekend with a podium finish behind ART Grand Prix‘s Jack Aitken but ahead of championship leader Lando Norris, cutting the points tally between him and the Carlin Motorsport driver heading into the next round at Monaco.

Reflecting on his weekend in Barcelona, Albon says that it was a good weekend overall, with his pole position highlighting the DAMS’s short pace.

“It was a really good weekend for us overall, leading both practice and qualifying highlighted how good our short-run and new tyre pace was” said Albon.

“Both Nicholas and I struggled with the start for the Feature Race and I was lucky to get away, dropping me back slightly. I climbed back up to second but had to settle for fifth.

“I lost some ground starting from the wet side of the grid, but got back into second where I had to manage the tyres and the gap behind me, so I opted to secure second.”