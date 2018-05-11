Alexander Albon Starts FIA Formula 2 Weekend Fastest in Spain

DAMS‘ Alexander Albon starts the FIA Formula 2 weekend with the fastest time in practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Azerbaijan feature race winner sets the pace ahead of qualifying, with Carlin Motorsport‘s Sergio Sette Câmara with the second fastest time. The Brazilian finished ahead of the Campos Vexatec Racing of Luca Ghiotto and Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries.

Championship leader Lando Norris ended his first running at the Barcelona track in fifth, rounding off the top five.

Charouz Racing System‘s Antonio Fuoco ended practice in sixth ahead of Roberto Merhi and George Russell. Roy Nissany placed the ninth fastest time, beating Jack Aitken who rounds off the top ten of practice.

The practice session got underway with the Trident‘s of Arjun Maini and Santino Ferrucci first out on track, quickly followed by the rest of the field.

Ferrucci was the first to start a lap but by turn 4, the American lost the rear end of his car and beached it into the gravel, ending his session five minutes into practice. The red flag came out as the marshals clear the stranded car.

With the session restarted, all the cars headed out on track to resume their practice programmes. Norris set the inital pace in his Carlin ahead of Louis Delétraz and Fuoco.

Incidents nearly occurred when Fuoco tried pass the Campos of Nissany, only for the Israeli driver little room for the Italian to pass at the final chicane, frustrating Fuoco on his flying lap.

The MP Motorsport of Ralph Boschung followed the same footsteps of Ferrucci, with a spin at turn 4 and stopped into the gravel. The Swiss driver brought out the second red flag of the session with twenty seven minutes of the session left.

The session got back underway again with 25 minutes left and quickly the cars headed back out. Albon set the fastest time but was soon beaten by Sette Câmara, Ghiotto and Norris. Albon then set another lap to head back on top of the time sheets with a 1:29.327s.

Prema’s de Vries jumped into the top five with fourth place ahead of fellow McLaren F1 Team junior Norris, setting a lap time over half a second slower to that of Albon.

With five minutes of the session remaining, the virtual safety car test started on track for the drivers to do for two minutes of the session. With two minutes and ten seconds left, the VSC ended and the drivers resume their final laps of the session.

The Spaniard of Merhi improved his lap time moments before the session finished to go seventh fastest, jumping up the leaderboard and out of the bottom ten of the timing sheets, while an improvement in time for Russell couldn’t see him rise any higher than eighth.