Andy Scott counting on home advantage for US rallycross return

Andy Scott is counting on the home advantage to help him get a strong result in the Americas Rallycross season opener at Silverstone.

The first round of the new series marks a return to American rallycross competition for Scott, who last competed in the US domestic championship in 2012 when he completed a partial Global Rallycross schedule.

“For sure I’d like to be in the top half, I’d consider that a seriously good result,” said Scott. “I’m rusty as a driver as well. Some of these guys are driving all the time, not necessarily rallycross but rally and a lot of testing time but obviously I’ve got the home advantage, I’ve got a lot of fans here, I’ve got the family here, and we’ll be giving it 110 percent.”

Since Scott’s last US rallycross outing, the competition has stepped up considerably, with factory involvement from Volkswagen and an increased commitment from Subaru.

“Obviously I have a little bit of history with GRC,” he said, “I’ve raced with some of the guys in the past and we’ve been following the series from a distance from across the Atlantic and we’ve seen the investment and hard work that’s gone into the cars there.”

“We know that they’re quick drivers, quick cars so it’s really pleasing that we’ve been able to mix it with the time with them,” Scott added. “So far I’m very happy.”

“The satisfying thing for myself at the moment is I’m able to put times in that are quick and close to these guys.”

Scott was fifth fastest in morning warm-up on Saturday but retired from the opening heat race following a first lap incident that also claimed Timo Scheider and Patrik Sandell.