Antonio Giovinazzi: To Drive A Ferrari F1 Car is ‘Always a Privilege’

Antonio Giovinazzi feels privileged to get the opportunity to drive the Scuderia Ferrari F1 car in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test.

The Italian took part in both days of the test, driving for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team on Tuesday before replacing Sebastian Vettel the following day.

Driving the Ferrari for the first time in an F1 test this year, Giovinazzi completed 148 laps and set the second fastest time with the new Pirelli Hypersoft tyres fitted on the car. The Hypersoft will make their debut at the next race in Monaco.

Despite carrying a illness during the test, Giovinazzi said that the test he conducted was productive and feels happy to be back behind a wheel of a Ferrari.

“It was a tiring day,” said an ill Giovinazzi.

“We did a lot of laps, but I really enjoyed it. Apart from Tuesday, driving the Alfa Romeo Sauber, I hadn’t driven in an official test session since last year in Abu Dhabi.

“We had an interesting programme to work on, with various things to test and different tyre compounds to try. The test was productive and delivered a really big amount of data to correlate with that from the simulator.

“To be at the wheel of a Ferrari is always a privilege and it was a fantastic feeling.”