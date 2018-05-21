Artem Markelov Sets Eyes For Podiums At Monaco in Formula 2

Artem Markelov has set his eyes on achieving podiums ahead of the next round in the FIA Formula 2 championship at Monaco.

The Russian Time driver has had a mixed start to his championship so far with a podium and win in Bahrain but miserable weekends in Azerbaijan and Spain has placed the Russian down in seventh in the championship.

Markelov’s weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya started poorly with qualifying, setting the nineteenth fastest time. But an incredible drive in the feature race soon followed, allowing him to climb into eighth and start on reserve grid pole for the sprint race.

But in the damp conditions, the Russian dropped down the field into ninth, failing to score in the final F2 event in Spain.

Reflecting over his weekend, Markelov said the problem with the balance on his car meant the team had to order a new chassis for the next round in Monaco.

“It wasn’t the best weekend for us” said Markelov.

“We had some problems with car balance and we have a new chassis ordered for Monaco, so I hope that will work.”

In the sprint race, contact with Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries left the Russian struggling on track with a damaged track rod.

With the next round in Monaco, a special place for the Russian where he achieved his first win in the GP2 series in 2016, Markelov has set an aim for podiums to come around the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo.

“Race one in Barcelona was good, we managed to get some points and worked the new tyres well to pass my teammate on the last lap and take eighth place.

“That meant we were on pole position for the Sprint and we were fighting with Nyck de Vries into turn one and he broke my track rod and that made the car really hard to drive.

“Next one is Monaco and we’ll be going for podiums.”