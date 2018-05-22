ARX reveals Silverstone entry list

The new Americas Rallycross series has revealed more details about its inaugural season which begins this weekend at Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

The championship – which is being run by IMG, promoters of the European and World championships – will be broadcast live on Facebook, while a TV highlights package will be shown on CBS Sports in the US as well.

ARX has also published the entry list for the first event, which forms part of the SpeedMachine festival at the home of the British Grand Prix.

Joining the already announced Tanner Foust, Scott Speed, Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell will be multiple US rally champion David Higgins and 2011 X Games gold medallist Liam Doran.

Philippe Maloigne, Timo Scheider, Andy Scott, and Rene Munich will complete the field for the opening round. Multiple Global Rallycross race winners Steve Arpin and Ken Block are expected to join the field later in the year.

ARX’s first season will consist of four events. As well as the season opener at Silverstone, there will be World RX support slots at the Canadian and US rounds as well as a standalone event at Circuit of the Americas in July.

News of the new US series has been a welcome relief to rallycross fans in the US following a tumultuous winter for the sport Stateside following the demise of the Global Rallycross series over the winter.

“There was an opportunity between Christmas and new year for IMG to get involved in America with the domestic series there,” said Paul Bellamy, IMG’s senior vice president and managing director, motorsport when speaking at the World RX season launch at Silverstone earlier this year. “We felt it was very important to keep a domestic series running in America and that was certainly under threat.”

ARX will also mark the first time the domestic US championship has run to the same regulations as the European and World championships, with GRC’s technical regulations differing from the FIA-governed series. The logical move is expected to encourage more full season and crossover entries from other championships.

ARX will also run an ARX2 support class using the Olsbergs Supercar Lites platform. The category has been omitted from timetables ahead of the Silverstone event, but is expected to feature later in the season.