Bottas Quickest in Opening Practice Session Of Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport led the way ahead in the first practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas finish fastest ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes’ drivers both provided quick laps to go over near a full second over the rest of the field. Bottas set a time of 1:18.148 to go to the top of the times ahead of Hamilton. Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel, who was the only driver to remain close to the Mercedes with a time less than a second in third.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen was fourth fastest ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the session. McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso performed well with a newly upgraded MCL33 to set the sixth fastest time.

Daniel Ricciardo ended his session early after a crash in the barrier at Turn 4. His time was enough to place him seventh fastest overall ahead of Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean and Stoffel Vandoorne. Pierre Gasly rounds off the top ten with a time over two seconds slower to the Mercedes of Bottas.

Prior to the session, all the teams brought their upgrades ahead of the weekend, in a bid to change their season as they enter the European season. The major talking points in terms of upgrades were the Ferrari’s new mirrors on the Halo and McLaren’s radical aerodynamic nose.

Robert Kubica made his first F1 appearance in an Grand Prix weekend since the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, replacing Sergey Sirotkin for the session.

The session got underway with multiple cars heading out on track for their installation laps around a hot Barcelona circuit.

After fifteen minutes of the session, no driver had set a time, this deadlock was broken by the Sahara Force India of Esteban Ocon who set the first lap time of the session. The McLaren’s of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne soon completed a lap and went faster than the French driver.

Kimi Raikkonen was the first of the front runners to set a competitive lap time and went fastest with a time of 1:20.262.

The first mistake of the weekend went to Sebastian Vettel for a spin into the entry of Turn 13. Valtteri Bottas followed closely at Turn 10 with a lock up and spin when turning into the corner.

Marcus Ericsson then spun when turning in at Turn 11 but avoided the gravel trap to carry on his session.

Turn 4 saw two drivers went off into the gravel trap within a minute of each other, Brendon Hartley and Romain Grosjean locked up into the corner and went off. Fortunately for both drivers, they escaped with no damage and continued on their runs.

35 minutes into the session, Daniel Ricciardo crashed into the barrier at Turn 4 due to oversteer in the corner. The Australian went into the gravel trap but couldn’t get his RB14 stopped in time before hitting the wall, halting his practice runs. The virtual safety car made an appearance in the session just before the 40 minute mark.

After the VSC was over and over forty minutes of the session remaining, Sergio Perez headed out on track first and resumed his practice run on the medium tyres.

With 30 minutes of the session remaining, the Mercedes drivers of Valtteri Bottas ahead of Lewis Hamilton by over half a second.

The Williams’ of Lance Stroll suffered heavy oversteer at Turn 5 which saw the Canadian go off into the gravel; unable to get the car back on track, this ended his session early. Stroll reported over the radio that he was unhappy with the balance of the car. The virtual safety car came out once again to clear the stranded Williams.

Bottas improved on his time with the soft tyres to a time of 1:18.148 and remained the fastest driver of the session.

The Mercedes drivers’ were over 1.6 seconds clear over the rest of the field, but Vettel soon reduced the gap by less than a second to Bottas’ time with less than 15 minutes to go. Raikkonen improved to go fourth fastest alongside his team-mate. Alonso split the two Red Bull’s in sixth behind Verstappen and Ricciardo.

Within the final minutes of the session, Charles Leclerc followed closely to Kevin Magnussen and attempted to pass down the main straight, only to find the Danish driver defending hard before turn 1. Leclerc complained over the radio about the over-aggression from Magnussen.

With the chequered flag out, Bottas remained on top and ended the session fastest ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel went third fastest ahead of Verstappen and Raikkonen who rounds off the top five. Robert Kubica ended his first Free Practice 1 appearance of the 2018 season nineteenth fastest ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll.