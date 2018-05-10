Butcher makes the cut as AmD MG gain more points

AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing team hoped to continue their solid start to the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship season as their MG6 GTs driven by Rory Butcher and Tom Boardman headed to Donington Park.

Rory duly obliged with two points finishes in the second and third races of the day, his first race was spent just outside of the points battling for the fifteenth position until a collision with Rob Austin’s Alfa Romeo dropped him to twenty second.

Not shaken by this disappointment, the Scotsman made a demon getaway in race two to be able to get into the points scoring positions. From there he worked his way further forward to get his MG into the top ten and a ninth placed finish at the flag. This also meant he was in the running for the reverse grid pole position which he was successfully awarded.

Starting from pole, Rory on the least favoured tyre dropped like a stone down the field to a thirteenth placed finish. Three points was his reward for a spirited drive despite being overtaken left, right and centre.

Leaving Donington, Rory is only one point away from leading the Jack Sears Trophy.

Tom Boardman had a different weekend compared to Rory. A mix of bad luck and finishing barely outside of the points saw strong drives go unrewarded.

Race one and two saw him finish sixteenth and seventeenth respectively. Knocking the door of the one point that fifteenth generously gives to whomever finishes in that position.

With the stronger tyre, Tom hoped that he would be able to salvage something from race three. However, a collision with the Volkswagen of Jake Hill saw the MG beached in the gravel and into retirement on lap eleven.

Tom commented, “On the hard tyre in race two, it was a case of doing what we could as we struggled for front end grip but I felt we could have scored points in race three. Sadly, Jake Hill decided to put me off into the gravel, which is a shame.

“There are positives to take away from the weekend in terms of the pace we had in the car on race day; it’s just disappointing that we didn’t get the results to show it.”

Meanwhile, Rory lamented the fact that his chance to truly impress from pole was hampered by the hard tyre, “In hindsight, it’s a shame we didn’t run the hard tyre earlier on in the day as it wasn’t the best tyre to be on in race three when we were on pole, as we lacked grip at two of the key points on the track compared to those on the prime tyre.

“It made it hard to try and stay near the front but we picked up some more points and I think we can pleased with the way we fought back from what had been a tough start to the day.”