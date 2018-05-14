Charles Leclerc: “It Is A Great Feeling To Finish In The Points Again”

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc says it’s a great feeling to be finishing in the points again, after making it two point finishes in a row at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Monégasque driver finished tenth in the race but kept the pace with the midfield pack, even battling with McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso at one stage of the race.

With one point, Lelcerc now pushes himself up to thirteenth overall in the drivers’ championship and says the race in Spain was interesting due to the tricky conditions.

“It is a great feeling to finish in the points again” said Leclerc.

“It was quite an interesting race, with tricky weather conditions making it challenging to drive, especially in terms of tyre management.”

Sauber have now scored in three of the last five races and are now relishing themselves are a midfield contender, with the Swiss team closing in on Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda in the constructors standing.

Leclerc says the team have made gains compare to the beginning of the season and is excited for the next race at Monaco, Leclerc’s home race.

“We have made considerable progress since the beginning of the season, and the whole team is eager to continue working hard in this direction.

“It will be important to stay focused – the next Grand Prix will be my home race in Monaco, and I am very excited to drive my first Formula 1 race there.”