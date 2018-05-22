Charles Leclerc Ready For ‘Dream To Finally Come True’ In Monaco

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc will experience a childhood dream this weekend as he will race in a home race in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc will become the first Monegasque driver to race in the Monaco Grand Prix since Olivier Beretta in 1994 where he finished eighth in his only race around the Circuit de Monaco for the Larrousse F1 Team.

The reigning FIA Formula 2 champion has enjoyed a successful start to his rookie season in F1 with scoring in back to back races in Azerbaijan and Spain, with sixth place his best result so far.

With his home race this weekend, Leclerc will experience a life long dream of racing around the streets he grew up in and watch races around in his apartment as a child, and looking ahead of the weekend, he says he looks forward to sharing his first F1 appearance in Monaco with the Monegasque people, his family and friends watching.

“There are a lot of emotions for me, with my first Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix coming up this weekend,” said Leclerc.

“I have dreamt of being part of this event ever since I was a child and it is incredible for this dream to finally come true. It will be nice to have my friends and family there to support me, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with the Monegasque people.”

Last year Charles raced in Monaco in Formula 2 with a shot at victory in sight during the feature race but an insecure wheel ended his hopes up and retired during the race.

During his youth, Leclerc admitted he use to drive around the city circuit often and had fun doing it having lived in the city for most of his life, but despite his local knowledge of the track, Leclerc says that it’ll be a completely new experience for him driving an F1 car around Monaco but is excited by it.

“Driving on city circuits is something I always enjoy, and I love the challenge that it brings to me as a driver,” Leclerc continued.

“Although I know the city well, it will be a completely new experience for me to drive on the streets of Monte Carlo in a Formula 1 car.

“I look forward to gaining a different perspective on my home town. It will be an unforgettable weekend for me, and I can’t wait for it to start.”