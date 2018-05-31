Codemasters Announce Free-to-Play Mobile Game, F1 Mobile Racing

Codemasters have announced a new Formula 1 mobile game, titled F1 Mobile Racing.

F1 Mobile Racing will be the first official F1 free-to-play mobile game on the Apple iOS and Android market. Codemasters have previously made mobile versions of their F1 games in the past.

F1 fans will be treated to two new F1 games this year with F1 2018 being announced on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC as well as a brand new mobile game for fans to play on-the-go.

“We’re delighted to bring an authentic F1 mobile game to the Free to Play audience for the first time,” said Vincent Meulle, Executive Producer, Codemasters.

“Formula 1® has a huge global fan-base and this bespoke mobile game will allow us to engage with a far broader audience.”

The new mobile game will contain all the official teams, cars and circuits from the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship as well as having multiplayer and new features to be announced. For the first time in an F1 licenced game, players will have the ability to develop and customise their own F1 cars.

Eden Games, developers of V-Rally and the Test Drive series, will develop in partner with Codemasters. A release date is set to be announced soon.