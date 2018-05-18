Codemasters Reveal F1 2018 Game, Set For 24 August Release Date

Codemasters Studios have revealed the release date for the next Formula 1 game, titled F1 2018 which will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Following on from the success of last year’s title F1 2017, the new edition will promise to bring an “expanded career mode” and more classic cars, which made a return to the game series last year.

The new game will feature the return of the Hockenheimring, which hosts this year’s German Grand Prix as well as the introduction of the Paul Ricard Circuit.

The franchise has been home to the official F1 ESports series, where the best racers around the world compete against each other to be crowned F1 Esports Champion. Qualification for Season 2 is underway with Brendon Leigh looking to regain his crown. You can qualify for the F1 ESports series on F1 2017 via the Events mode on the game.

The Birmingham-based game developers carried out surveys and player feedback sessions to find out what features would they like to see in the franchise for the future.

The game will be released on the 24 August 2018, the same weekend as the Belgian Grand Prix.

“We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

“Over the past few years we have engaged heavily with our fan-base to understand what is important to them, and we cannot wait to unveil more details on features we know our fans will love.

“Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise.”

The slogan for this year’s game, “MAKE HEADLINES” could be a hint of a return of press clippings and talking to the media in the series’ main single-player mode, career mode. The press feature was first introduced in 2010 before being removed from the series in 2012.

The addition of classic cars made its first appearance in the 2013 edition of the game, but returned in 2017 with fan-favourite cars such as the McLaren Honda MP4-4, Ferrari F2004 and the Red Bull RB6.

“We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next. Outside of those headline additions there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.”