MotoGP

Crutchlow Storms to Spanish GP Pole

Cal Crutchlow - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Cal Crutchlow set a new qualifying lap record around Jerez to claim pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, his first since Silverstone 2016. The Briton backed up his impressive Friday practice pace to take pole ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Johann Zarco with championship leader Andrea Dovizioso forced to start from the third row once again.

For Dovizioso, the situation threatened to be even worse after Saturday practice with the Italian only eleventh overall, forcing him to go through Q1. Fortunately for Ducati, Dovizioso eased through into the pole position shootout with the minimum of fuss, joined by Maverick Vinales who was the other high-profile contender in Q1.

Marc Marquez had gone faster than the previous circuit record in FP3 but couldn’t match that blistering pace when it mattered most. The reigning champion did take provisional pole early on with a 1:37.977 but failed to go any faster in the remainder of the session, causing him to slip down the order.

Crutchlow was the first to demote him, setting a 1:37.752 on his second run, but a final burst saw the LCR Honda rider lower the benchmark time by a further tenth of a second, underlining his superiority. Pedrosa climbed to second while Zarco also made late progress to snatch third. Jorge Lorenzo also saved his best for last, stealing fourth from Marquez, with the Suzukis of Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone next up.

Dovizioso lines up eighth ahead of Pramac’s Danilo Petrucci with the leading Movistar Yamaha down in tenth with Valentino Rossi just ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales.

 

2018 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
135. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:37.653Q2
226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:37.912Q2
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:37.956Q2
499. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:37.969Q2
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:37.977Q2
642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:37.984Q2
729. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:37.987Q2
84. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:38.029Q2
99. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:38.086Q2
1046. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:38.267Q2
1125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:38.281Q2
1243. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:38.522Q2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:38.389Q1
1430. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:38.481Q1
1521. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:38.544Q1
1644. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:38.598Q1
1753. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:38.610Q1
1812. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:38.752Q1
1936. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:38.759Q1
2019. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:38.838Q1
2138. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:38.961Q1
2255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:39.135Q1
2317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:39.146Q1
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:39.708Q1
2545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:39.918Q1

