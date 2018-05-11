DAMS’ Albon Captures FIA Formula 2 Feature Race Pole In Barcelona

Alexander Albon clinched his second pole position of the season for the feature race on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The DAMS driver makes it two in a row after a clever tactic to set a lap on a clear track with a 1:28.142s, beating Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries and Campos Vexatec Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto. The pair set their laps in the dying moments of the session, beating the ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell and Jack Aitken, who round off the top ten.

Nicholas Latifi joined his DAMS’ team-mate out on the clear track to set his lap but was pushed down the order late on to sixth place on the grid. The Canadian will start ahead of Russian Time‘s Tadasuke Makino and championship leader Lando Norris.

The MP Motorsport‘s round off the top ten of qualifying with Ralph Boschung starting in ninth ahead of Spain’s Roberto Merhi.

Qualifying got under way for the feature race pole with Trident‘s Arjun Maini first out on track, leading a train of cars.

On his first attempt at a qualifying lap, Russell carried too much speed into Turn 1, going wide at the corner and abandoning his lap.

Sergio Sette Câmara was slow through the second sector whilst drivers were attempting their laps as he suffered an engine-related issue. The Brazilian hindered the laps of Albon and team-mate Norris before returning to the pits for his Carlin Motorsport team to investigate the issue.

With the first laps under their belts, Albon set a 1:28.500s and leads the way over de Vries, Ghiotto, Latifi and Louis Delétraz.

Santino Ferrucci‘s qualifying was cut short after an accident going into Turn 9, his second spin in the weekend. The American was down in nineteenth before the incident occurred, which brought out the red flag as the marshals clear the damaged Trident.

With the session restarted with seventeen minutes to go, the DAMS of Latifi and Albon headed out on track and started their qualifying laps. Latifi improved on his lap to go second fastest, just behind his team-mate Albon, who improved his lap to a 1:28.142s.

With ten minutes to go, the rest of the field headed out on track in an attempt to improve their grid positions. Norris improved his position to fifth place but couldn’t find enough time to challenge Albon’s pole lap. Merhi pushed himself up to seventh place as the Spanish driver managed to get himself out of the bottom ten.

Aitken pushed himself up to second and split the DAMS’ front row before team-mate Russell beat his time, who was quickly followed by the Prema of de Vries. Ghiotto then clinched third in the dying moments of the session to demote both ART Grand Prix drivers.

With Albon starting on pole for the second race in a row ahead of de Vries and Ghiotto, the Anglo-Thai driver will be aiming to grab his second feature win in two weekends.