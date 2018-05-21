Daniel Ricciardo Aiming For “Redemption” In The Streets of Monaco

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo says he’s aiming to get some redemption at his “favourite race of the year” ahead of this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads to the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo where the drivers will be tested heavily around the Circuit de Monaco. The street track is often a driver’s favourite, simply due to the track is down to a drivers’ skill and bravery on every lap.

Daniel Ricciardo achieved his first and only pole position to date back in 2016, but lost out to victory after his Red Bull team were late on delivering his tyres in the pit stops.

Previewing the race ahead, Ricciardo says the ‘insane’ race track provides such reward and risk, with the aim to claim some redemption this year and no repeats of 2016.

“Monaco is my favourite race of the year because it creates the most adrenaline and excitement” said Ricciardo.

“The circuit is insane; I don’t want to say that we shouldn’t race cars on it because we should and it’s the best thing ever, but it’s crazy to think we race around the streets so close to the walls like we do.

“I just love the whole atmosphere, there’s a lot of intensity and the risk and reward is the best of the year. Hopefully, I’ll also get some redemption.”

Monaco is home to some of the famous corners in racing history. With corners like Tabac, Casino Square, The Grand Hotel Hairpin and the infamous Monaco tunnel always keeps a driver on his feet when on a lap.

After clinching a podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix, thanks to Max Verstappen‘s third place, Ricciardo believes Red Bull can be quick around Monaco after signs were shown around Barcelona.

“Tabac and the swimming pool, I love all of that. Turns 12, 13 and 14, over the kerbs and pretty much the end of the second sector and start of the third is my favourite” Ricciardo continued.

“The encouraging thing from Barcelona is that we were quick in the third sector and that is probably the closest to Monaco, so hopefully that shows what we can do.”