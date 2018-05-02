F1 Announces Miami Grand Prix Proposal, Set For 2019 Season

Formula 1 has announced a proposal to host a future race in the city of Miami for the 2019 season.

Announced on the official F1 website, Liberty Media have publicly published their proposal to Miami authorities for the forthcoming meeting of the City of Miami Commission. A vote will take place on the 10th May and will decide whether the plans for a race will go ahead.

If agreed, Miami will enter the 2019 Formula 1 Season under the name “The Miami Grand Prix” and will be placed under a ten-year contract from 2019 to 2028. The race would make it the second race to take place in the USA, with the United States Grand Prix taking place at the Circuit of the Americas since 2012.

In a statement of the announcement, F1’s Managing Director Commercial Operations, Sean Bratches says that if the race gets approved, the combination of F1 and Miami would make a perfect destination for a glamorous sport.

“Earlier today the City of Miami Commission took an important step by adding an item to their upcoming agenda, that if approved, will make way to bring Formula 1 to downtown Miami next season” said Bratches.

“We appreciate the community’s interest in hosting a Formula 1 race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life.

“With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula 1 is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet, and Miami’s status as one of the world’s most iconic and glamourous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula 1 and its fans.”

If the race does plan to go ahead, it is unclear when the race and where it’ll take place with speculation over an October slot for the race in Florida. It is also rumoured by some media sources that the race would replace the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2019.

Stephen M. Ross, Owner of the NFL Franchise, Miami Dolphins and a supporter of the race said that Miami deserves the best sports and entertainment in the city and F1 fits the package.

“Miami is a first-class global city and Formula 1 is a first-class global brand.” said Ross.

In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida.

From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula 1 race.”