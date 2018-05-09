F2 Championship Leader Norris Expects ‘Tricky’ Weekend In Catalunya

FIA Formula 2 Championship and Carlin Motorsport driver leader Lando Norris says the combination of the high and low speed corners of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be tricky in an F2 car.

Norris arrives into Barcelona with the championship lead after two consistent weekends in Bahrain and Baku, making him and MP Motorsport driver Ralph Boschung the only drivers to score in every round so far.

The Bristol-born driver has never raced around the circuit before, but has been to the track before during his Formula Renault and Formula 3 days to test.

Looking ahead of the weekend, Norris says he’s excited for the challenge around one of the harder tracks to complete a lap around.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Barcelona and excited for another challenge,” said Norris. “It’s quite technical and one of the harder tracks to put the whole lap together. I’ve been there many times, in Renault and F3, but never actually raced there.

“I quite enjoy the track with a good combination of high and low speed corners. I think it’ll be quite tricky in an F2 car.”

Barcelona was often known for a track that degrades tyres quickly during a race, due to the high energy the tyres have to withstand over a course of a lap. But recently the 2.8-mile circuit has recently been resurfaced and should aim to help the Pirelli tyres last longer over the weekend.

Norris has noted about the changes on the track and says compare to Baku, the car will require more downforce.

“In the past it was quite a high degradation track [for tyres] but it’s been resurfaced and it’s now the opposite and pretty low,” said Norris. “It’ll be a case of taking as much in as quickly as I can.”

“We’ll need much higher downforce compared to the last race at Baku.”