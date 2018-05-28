Ferrari Chief Designer Simone Resta To Join Sauber As Technical Director

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team have appointed ex-Ferrari chief designer Simone Resta as their new technical director.

Resta, was with Scuderia Ferrari as their head of vehicle project coordinator but will leave the Italian team to fill in the role left by Jörg Zander, who left with immediate affect after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this year.

He will officially start his duties with the Sauber team on July 1st and will report to the’s team principal Frédéric Vasseur.

In a statement released by Sauber, Vesseur welcomes Resta to his new role in the team saying that he has the best profile for the role and hopes his arrival will help strengthen the squad as they aim to push up the order.

“Simone Resta has the best profile to take on the role of Technical Director” said Vasseur.

“His arrival at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team marks a significant step ahead of a long term project that aims at strengthening the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in order to achieve ambitious results.”

The Sauber team currently lie ninth overall in the constructors standings after strong points finishes from Marcus Ericsson in Bahrain and Charles Leclerc, who scored a sixth place in Azerbaijan and a tenth place in Spain.