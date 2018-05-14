Ferrari’s Maurizio Arrivabene: “A weekend in which nothing went right”

Maurizio Arrivabene was disappointed with the result of the Spanish Grand Prix last Sunday, with things going wrong for Scuderia Ferrari throughout the weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Neither Sebastian Vettel nor Kimi Räikkönen started the race on the front row as the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport outfit locked out the first row, and although Vettel jumped into second at the start, a gamble to pit for fresh tyres during the Virtual Safety Car backfired as he fell off the podium to fourth.

Räikkönen was also in contention for a podium but the Finn’s race ended after just twenty-five laps with a technical issue, his second retirement in just five races in 2018, leaving team principal Arrivabene downbeat about the whole weekend but equally determined to make amends in the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks time, a race the team finished one-two last year.

“In many ways, this is a weekend in which nothing went right,” said Arrivabene. “Now, calmly and with accuracy, we need to analyse the reasons, and they are various, which prevented us from exploiting the potential we demonstrated in the previous races.

“Then we will prepare for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, in a professional, determined and confident manner.”