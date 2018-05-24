First Gameplay of Codemasters’ F1 2018 Game Released

Codemasters Studios have released the first video footage of their newest Formula 1 game ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 2018, which will come out on the 24th August on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, have released a video of an onboard lap from the game piloted by Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc.

The game showcases the first gameplay onboard with the halo around the Circuit de Monaco and revealing a brand new feature for the new game, ERS management.

Playing a key role in modern Formula 1, the players will now have control over how they’ll use the ERS in the game with a display on the steering wheel showing how much charge they’ve used.

The video consisted of Leclerc playing the game and taking us around the streets of Monaco, his home circuit. Speaking to Codemasters Studios he said that he loves playing F1 games whenever he wasn’t racing.

“I love playing the F1 game!” said Leclerc.

“As soon as I get out of the car, I miss racing. So, when I am back home, I play for fun. This is the closest I can get to driving a Formula 1 car outside of the track, so it is always very enjoyable to play.”

On the recreation of the Monaco track, Leclerc says how amazing the graphics for the game is close to real life.

“First of all, I was amazed at how realistic the scenery was. Being born in Monaco, I know the circuit very well. Well done for visualising the track so nicely in the game. My favourite part is the last sector because there is a great rhythm to the drive there.”

Lee Mather, Game director of the F1 games explains more details about the new feature with the ERS feature and how players can use it in game tactically during their F1 experience.

“The inclusion of a player-managed Energy Recovery System (ERS) has been added to vehicle physics for F1 2018 as we always strive to give as authentic recreation of the sport as possible. Augmenting the powerful internal combustion engine, the player will have multiple deployment modes to choose from” said Mather.

“The inclusion of the ERS will not only give the player an even more authentic Formula 1 experience, but will serve to create even more varied and exciting races”.

F1 2018 will include new features such a new range of classic cars players can race with and an expanded career more. The game will release on the 24 August, the same weekend as the Belgian Grand Prix.