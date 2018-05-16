Frédéric Vasseur: “We Leave Barcelona Feeling Positive”

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team principal Frédéric Vasseur says the team leaves the Spanish Grand Prix ‘feeling positive’ following another points finish.

Charles Leclerc secured another points finish for the Swiss based team, making it two races in a row after the Monegasque driver finished tenth in the race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The pace of the Sauber was promising with the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion even having a battle with McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso for position during the race.

Reflecting over the weekend, Vasseur says that the team leaves Barcelona feeling positive, after achieving a strong rhythm in the race around a demanding track.

“We leave Barcelona feeling positive” said Vasseur

“We had a very strong rhythm at a certain stage of the race and scored one point, which we did not anticipate before arriving here as it is quite a demanding track.”

Marcus Ericsson finished the race outside of the points in thirteenth place, two places behind his team-mate.

Despite Ericsson not achieving a points finish over the weekend, Vasseur says that both drivers performed well over the weekend and that the team is motivated to keep pushing ahead of the next race at Monaco.

“Both drivers put in a good performance, and we scored points for the third time this season” Vasseur continued.

“The team is motivated to keep pushing and we have to stay focussed now to make the next step.”