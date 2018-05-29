GT4 to Feature on Support Programme for DTM at Hockenheim Finale

GT4 Sprint Cup Europe will join the DTM Series support programme for the season finale at Hockenheim.

The series, classified below GT3, is gaining popularity and motor-racing enthusiasts can look forward to quite the number of manufacturers.

In addition to the the GT4 vehicles of the DTM manufacturers – BMW, Audi and Mercedes – the grid will presumably feature cars such as the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 570s GT4, Chevrolet Camaro GT4, KTM X-Bow GT4 or Sin R1 GT4.

The GT4 vehicles provide close-to-production racing without expensive technology or hidden costs. The basis for the racers are production cars that are built 300 times a year; the minimum weight amounts 1,000kg, widening the body or using aerodynamic components is widely prohibited and diffusers or rear wings are clearly smaller than in other categories.

“DTM attaches major importance to an attractive support programme. GT4 represents top-class close-to-production motor racing and in addition, there are the ambitious up-and-coming FIA F3 European Championship young guns. And don’t forget the ‘Tourenwagen Classics’ that represent an additional highlight as you once again could witness at the Lausitzring. I already look forward to a thrilling, action-packed season finale at Hockenheim,” said Achim Kostron, Managing Director of ITR.

At Hockenheim, the GT4 racers will contest two 40-minute races on Saturday and Sunday, with free practice sessions and qualifying on Friday.