Habsburg and Schumacher Lead the Way in Pau Practice Sessions

Mick Schumacher - Prema Theodore Racing
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Ferdinand Habsburg topped the first practice session of the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season, but it was Mick Schumacher that set the overall pace in the second session around the streets of Pau on Friday.

Habsburg set the pace in between the Pau barriers with a best lap of 1:10.950s, with the Carlin Motorsport driver ending 0.128 seconds ahead of Daniel Ticktum of Motopark, while the leading rookie was Robert Shwartzman in third for Prema Theodore Racing, with the Ferrari Driver Academy star a further 0.026 seconds behind the Red Bull-backed Briton.

Shwartzman led a trio of Prema drivers, with Ralf Aron fourth ahead of Schumacher, while Carlin’s Sacha Fenestraz was sixth ahead of Motopark’s Jonathan Aberdein and Prema’s Marcus Armstrong as the top eight were covered by less than half a second.

Devlin DeFrancesco ended the session ninth for Carlin, while Motopark’s Jüri Vips rounded out the top ten ahead of Guan Yu Zhou and Jehan Daruvala.

Schumacher was the pacesetter in the second session with a best time of 1:09.970s, which was 0.236 seconds clear of Ticktum, who again rounded out the session in second, while Prema’s Zhou had a much improved second session to end up third ahead of team-mates Shwartzman and Aron.

Vips ended sixth ahead of Carlin’s Daruvala and Habsburg, while Armstrong and Aberdein completed the top ten ahead of Motopark’s Fabio Scherer and Hitech Grand Prix’s Alex Palou.

Pau Free Practice 1 Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
162Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:10.950
227Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:11.078
310Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:11.104
47Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:11.149
54Mick SchumacherGERPrema Theodore Racing1:11.233
611Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:11.415
723Jonathan AberdeinRSAMotopark1:11.420
88Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:11.426
917Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:11.467
1044Juri VipsESTMotopark1:11.506
111Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:11.514
129Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:11.662
1365Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Grand Prix1:11.781
1415Keyvan AndresGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:12.053
1577Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Grand Prix1:12.074
1616Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:12.179
1739Alex PalouESPHitech Grand Prix1:12.256
1813Fabio SchererSWIMotopark1:12.263
193Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:12.307
2033Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:12.463
2118Julian HansesGERMa-Con1:12.994
2212Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:13.652
2324Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:14.175

Pau Free Practice 2 Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Mick SchumacherGERPrema Theodore Racing1:09.970
227Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:10.206
31Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:10.324
410Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:10.389
57Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:10.416
644Juri VipsESTMotopark1:10.441
79Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:10.621
862Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:10.661
98Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:10.773
1023Jonathan AberdeinRSAMotopark1:10.873
1113Fabio SchererSWIMotopark1:10.896
1239Alex PalouESPHitech Grand Prix1:10.938
1311Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:10.947
1433Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:10.971
1577Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Grand Prix1:11.156
1665Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Grand Prix1:11.274
1715Keyvan AndresGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:11.430
1816Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:11.498
1918Julian HansesGERMa-Con1:12.256
203Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:12.329
2124Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:12.539
2212Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort RacingNo Time
2317Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlinNo Time

