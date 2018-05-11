Habsburg and Schumacher Lead the Way in Pau Practice Sessions

Ferdinand Habsburg topped the first practice session of the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship season, but it was Mick Schumacher that set the overall pace in the second session around the streets of Pau on Friday.

Habsburg set the pace in between the Pau barriers with a best lap of 1:10.950s, with the Carlin Motorsport driver ending 0.128 seconds ahead of Daniel Ticktum of Motopark, while the leading rookie was Robert Shwartzman in third for Prema Theodore Racing, with the Ferrari Driver Academy star a further 0.026 seconds behind the Red Bull-backed Briton.

Shwartzman led a trio of Prema drivers, with Ralf Aron fourth ahead of Schumacher, while Carlin’s Sacha Fenestraz was sixth ahead of Motopark’s Jonathan Aberdein and Prema’s Marcus Armstrong as the top eight were covered by less than half a second.

Devlin DeFrancesco ended the session ninth for Carlin, while Motopark’s Jüri Vips rounded out the top ten ahead of Guan Yu Zhou and Jehan Daruvala.

Schumacher was the pacesetter in the second session with a best time of 1:09.970s, which was 0.236 seconds clear of Ticktum, who again rounded out the session in second, while Prema’s Zhou had a much improved second session to end up third ahead of team-mates Shwartzman and Aron.

Vips ended sixth ahead of Carlin’s Daruvala and Habsburg, while Armstrong and Aberdein completed the top ten ahead of Motopark’s Fabio Scherer and Hitech Grand Prix’s Alex Palou.

Pau Free Practice 1 Result

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:10.950 2 27 Daniel Ticktum GBR Motopark 1:11.078 3 10 Robert Shwartzman RUS Prema Theodore Racing 1:11.104 4 7 Ralf Aron EST Prema Theodore Racing 1:11.149 5 4 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Theodore Racing 1:11.233 6 11 Sacha Fenestraz FRA Carlin 1:11.415 7 23 Jonathan Aberdein RSA Motopark 1:11.420 8 8 Marcus Armstrong NZL Prema Theodore Racing 1:11.426 9 17 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Carlin 1:11.467 10 44 Juri Vips EST Motopark 1:11.506 11 1 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Theodore Racing 1:11.514 12 9 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:11.662 13 65 Enaam Ahmed GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:11.781 14 15 Keyvan Andres GER Van Amersfoort Racing 1:12.053 15 77 Ben Hingeley GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:12.074 16 16 Nikita Troitskiy RUS Carlin 1:12.179 17 39 Alex Palou ESP Hitech Grand Prix 1:12.256 18 13 Fabio Scherer SWI Motopark 1:12.263 19 3 Sebastian Fernandez VEN Motopark 1:12.307 20 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:12.463 21 18 Julian Hanses GER Ma-Con 1:12.994 22 12 Artem Petrov RUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:13.652 23 24 Ameya Vaidyanathan IND Carlin 1:14.175

Pau Free Practice 2 Result