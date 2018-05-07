Hand Injury For Delétraz After ‘Frustrating’ Baku Formula 2 Weekend

Louis Delétraz suffered a frustrating weekend in Baku for FIA Formula 2 after scoring no points and injuring his hand during the feature race.

The Charouz Racing System‘s driver qualified thirteenth for the feature race, only to have his race cut-short when a clash with Maximilian Günther at turn 1 saw the Swiss driver retire. A heavy second impact during the crash injured Delétraz’s left hand, meaning he had to tackle the sprint race the following day with bruising and limited movement.

Delétraz fought back in the sprint race to finish eleventh overall having started last, but missing out on a points finish at the Baku City Circuit, ending a frustrating weekend for the twenty-one year old.

Reflecting on his weekend, Delétraz said the weekend would have gone his way if it wasn’t for the crash on the opening lap.

“I think we lost our weekend with what happened in the Feature Race. The crash yesterday was very frustrating because it wasn’t my fault at all,” said Delétraz.

“I knew I could do well in that race and then have a good reverse grid for race 2. But being hit and retiring made it tough for me to do what I wanted in the Sprint.

“It’s not great to start from P20 and unfortunately my pace wasn’t as strong as I would have liked because I missed so much track time yesterday. My confidence under braking wasn’t the highest and that’s pretty crucial on a street circuit like Baku.”

The Swiss currently records no points from the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Baku this season so far. Having been one of the fastest drivers in testing, it hasn’t been the dream start Delétraz has hoped for.

Looking ahead to the next round in Barcelona, Delétraz believes he has a strong car to perform well and the confidence to get a decent result and start his points tally for the season.

“The first two rounds haven’t produced the results I wanted,” said Delétraz. “But we have the speed to put that right and we know it. It’s not like it was for me last year in F2.

“We have a strong car for Barcelona and we need to go there and do a positive performance. I have confidence that will happen.”