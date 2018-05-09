HWA AG to enter team for season five

HWA AG will enter Formula E as a customer team next season, becoming the eleventh team on the grid.

The Mercedes specialists have partnered with Venturi this year, providing technical support to the Monegasque squad.

They will continue this partnership by using the Venturi powertrain for the introduction of the second generation cars next year, something that the President of Venturi, Gildo Pastor, described as a ‘win’ for both teams.

Pastor said, “I’m delighted to contribute to HWA AG’s arrival as a Formula E team, by providing them our Venturi Gen2 cars for next season.

“Our partnership over the current season is a win for both organisations. I have no doubt that the experience of Venturi Automobiles in high-performance electric vehicles will be a valuable asset for HWA AG, who will be keen to add to an already impressive record.”

HWA AG’s decision to enter an independent team comes ahead of Mercedes entering their own team for the 2019-20 season, although their CEO Ulrich Fritz made no mention of a possible future tie-up, saying that he was concentrating on continuing the success the team has had in DTM.

“Formula E is a completely new motorsport discipline with extremely tough competition,” said Fritz. “It’s a challenge that we’re very happy to rise to.

“HWA AG are the most successful team ever in DTM history. Our goal is to continue the company’s success story in Formula E. At the same time, Formula E with its unique concept offers a completely new perspective on the future for motorsport.

“The series is characterised by its innovative pioneering spirit and by its willingness to develop new ways of interacting with the fans.

“In combination with the fierce competition on the racetrack, this is the perfect platform to demonstrate our core competencies on a global stage and to measure ourselves against the best teams.”

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag welcomed HWA AG to Formula E saying, “It’s rewarding to see a name so synonymous with racing join the already impressive and growing list of teams and manufacturers competing in Formula E.”