Jack Aitken Believes ART have ‘The Pace To Win’ Around Barcelona

ART Grand Prix‘s Jack Aitken believes himself and the French sqaud have the “pace to win” in Barcelona, following on from his first FIA Formula 2 podium in Azerbaijan.

Aitken claimed a surprised podium in the feature race after stalling on the grid from seventh place. However, thanks to a lap 1 safety car, the Anglo-Korean driver was able to catch up with the field and claw back into an unlikely podium finish, his first in the series.

He would repeat his stall again in the sprint race but claimed an eleventh place finish and the fastest lap of the race.

Commenting after his weekend in Baku, Aitken says that his drive from the pit lane to a second place was one of the best races he’s ever done in his career.

“Overall I’m pretty happy with the Baku weekend” said Aitken.

“Coming all the way from last to second after stalling in race one has to be one of the best races I’ve ever done! And to be fastest man out there in race two on a track I’d first seen this weekend, gives me a lot of confidence in our set-up.”

Over the weekend, multiple drivers suffered clutch issues which led to drivers stalling on the grid, with Aitken being the victim in both races. The series are investigating the matter with a new clutch system set for Monaco.

Looking ahead to the next round in Barcelona, Aitken says that the team will have to work on the starting issues and believes they have the pace to win around the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya.

“Of course, two stalls this weekend has left us pretty dissatisfied, and we have to work as a team to have a better procedure.

“But I’m looking forward to Barcelona and we have the pace to win!”