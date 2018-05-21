Jack Aitken Claims Sprint Race Win Creates ‘Solid Base’ Heading Into Monaco

ART Grand Prix‘s Jack Aitken says his sprint race victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for FIA Formula 2 is a solid base line for the upcoming round at Monaco.

Aitken grabbed his first F2 win in the damp conditions at Barcelona, clinching a double win for the ART team as team-mate George Russell took victory in the feature race.

A strong weekend for the Anglo-Korean driver meant he pushes up to sixth place in the drivers table and helps the French team close in on current team leaders Carlin Motorsport.

Reflecting over his victory in Spain, Aitken said it feels great to get his first win in the series and to do it within the challenging conditions.

“To get my first win is really great and we did it in challenging conditions with a wet-dry track at the beginning of the race” said Aitken.

“We pulled out a big gap at the start and even with the Virtual Safety Cars cutting that lead, we still had really good pace. We managed to come home quite comfortably in the end.”

Aitken came close to making a double podium appearance in Spain when during the feature race, attempted to make the undercut on Lando Norris. The ART driver managed to pass Norris but lost out to the British driver later on in the race as Aitken fell to finish sixth.

With the next round at the Circuit de Monaco, Aitken says his victory creates a solid base ahead of the next round of the FIA Formula 2 championship, with Aitken calling it ‘the most important races of the calendar’.

“We tried the undercut in the Feature race, it didn’t work out but sixth place was still solid points” continued Aitken.

“It’s a solid base to move onto one of the most important races of the calendar, so I’m looking forward to Monaco”