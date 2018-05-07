Kimi Räikkönen Brushes Off “Same Story Every Year” About F1 Future

Kimi Räikkönen says stories about his future within Formula 1 are “the same story every year”.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver’s contract expires at the end of this year but his seat is under threat, with Daniel Ricciardo linked with a place at the Italian team. Ricciardo’s contract with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing expires at the end of the season and said no agreement or negotiations have been made with Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Räikkönen has been with Ferrari since 2014 and has often been linked with being ousted from the race seat at the Maranello-based team, but has always stayed loyal with the prancing horse after signing one-year extensions for the past three seasons.

Speaking to Crash.net, Räikkönen joked about the story of being replaced has stuck with him throughout his F1 career, but is aware that one day the rumours will come true in the near future.

“It’s been the same story every year since I can remember, maybe 15 years, every year I’m out,” said Räikkönen.

“If you keep saying the same thing, sooner or later it becomes true and you get it right.

“I’ll do my stuff on my side. I enjoy the racing, that’s the only reason I’m here. The rest we’ll see how it plays out. There’s always a lot of talking every year, not a lot of it is true, but we’ll see how it ends up.”

Four races in the 2018 season, Räikkönen is having one of his best starts since 2013 having collected more podiums than his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who has only claimed two from his victories in Australia and Bahrain.

The Finnish driver also commented that he isn’t focused on securing a new deal with the team until later on in the season.

“In the team we know what we want to do and if all those things fit together with all our feelings we’ll see what happens,” said the Finn.

“Right now all I want is to do well, it’s a long season and a long way until the end of the year.”