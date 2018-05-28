Kimi Räikkönen Calls This Year’s Monaco Grand Prix ‘A Pretty Boring One’

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen called this year’s Monaco Grand Prix race a ‘boring one’ as the Finnish driver suffered a trouble-free race to finish in fourth place.

Räikkönen started and finished in the same position as he followed the train behind eventual race winner Daniel Ricciardo, his Ferrari team-mate of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton throughout the second half of the race.

The top five all closed up near the final stages of the race when Ricciardo was suffering a lack of power from his RB14, but none of the drivers could find a way pass anyone else around Monaco, and speaking after the race, the Finn admitted that nothing happened in a ‘boring’ race due to the limited overtaking opportunities presented around the Circuit de Monaco.

“Today nothing really happened in the race; to be honest, it was a pretty boring one,” said Räikkönen. “We know that on this track, once everybody has stopped, whoever is in the front dictates the speed and no matter if he goes four second slower on a lap, there’s no way to pass unless somebody makes a big mistake or runs out of tyres.

“We end up following each other through the whole race.”

Whilst some of the drivers suffered numerous tyre issues, with team-mate Vettel struggling to perform with the Ultrasoft Pirelli rubber, the Finn didn’t find any issues with his own tyres, and despite fellow countryman Valtteri Bottas closing up on the Ferrari with Supersoft tyres, Räikkönen said that only struggled with tyres at the beginning with the Hypersoft tyres he started on and found the Ultrasofts comfortable to drive on.

“I had no problem managing my tyres, in fact they were pretty good,” Räikkönen continued. “I only had some graining with the first set, but apart from that they were ok. I was never worried about Bottas behind me, we had the speed and I could easily close up with the car in front, but there was no way to pass him.

“We were all the time doing our best, but couldn’t use our pace. Obviously we cannot be happy with fourth position, but as always, we try to learn from every race.”