Lando Norris Leaves Monaco Happy To Increase Championship Lead

FIA Formula 2 Championship leader Lando Norris is happy to leave Monaco increasing his championship lead after an eventful weekend at the Circuit de Monaco.

The Carlin Motorsport driver secured a sixth and third place in the feature and sprint race but he had a few troubles during the weekend.

A crash in qualifying led to a penalty for impeding pole sitter Alexander Albon, leading to Norris starting the feature race at the very back of the grid.

Reflecting over the qualifying incident, Norris said that he feels he let the team down on Thursday.

“I let the team and everyone down in qualifying but made up for it a little with more points from both races” said Norris.

“I was P1 on old tyres before pitting for a new set. I went purple in Sectors 1 & 2 but then, having gone ‘flat’ in the swimming pool section for the first time, hit the left curb on the exit and contacted the wall on the right, damaging the front wing and suspension.

“The steering was completely bent but I still managed to complete the lap. The car was good enough for pole but I made a costly mistake that I believed at the time, had ruined both race prospects.”

During the feature race he battled hard with MP Motorsport Ralph Boschung, but an ambitious move at Anthony Noghes caused a crash, taking the Swiss driver out and handing Norris a penalty. He ended the race in sixth place.

Despite the crash, Norris said that feature race worked in his favour as he gained places where his title rivals suffered.

“The Feature race couldn’t have worked out better for me and I certainly didn’t expect a sixth-place finish and to still be leading the championship after it after many of my title contenders suffered crashes” Norris continued.

I had a good pit-stop then tried a move at the final corner on Boschung who had exited the pits. I went up the inside of him but then it got too tight and we touched for which I got a drive-thru.

My pace was very good in the middle of the race and undercut a load of cars who pitted later than me.”

For the sprint race, Norris followed closely to race winner Antonio Fuoco to finish second but a post-race penalty for over-exceeding the virtual safety car pushed Norris down to third.

Norris found during the sprint race difficult to manage tyres whilst battling for the lead against the Charouz Racing System‘s driver but says he leaves Monaco happy to have increased his championship lead.

“I made a really good start in the Sprint race, managing to pass Aitken off the line, and seemed to have a better start than Antonio who I pressed for the opening laps really hard.

He didn’t make any mistakes so I backed off a little to save my tyres but there were lots of interruptions. It wasn’t an easy race managing the tyres and I wasn’t as happy with the car set-up compared to yesterday.

But I’m happy considering where we were after Thursday and to have increased my championship lead.”